US Federal Judge Imposes Sanctions Against Ex-Trump Lawyers Over Election Lawsuit - Filing

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2021) A US Federal judge has imposed sanctions against nine former Trump attorneys, including Sidney Powell and Lin Wood, for pushing false voter fraud claims regarding the 2020 presidential election, court documents revealed.

"Individuals may have a right (within certain bounds) to disseminate allegations of fraud unsupported by law or fact in the public sphere. But attorneys cannot exploit their privilege and access to the judicial process to do the same. And when an attorney has done so, sanctions are in order," US District Judge Linda Parker said in the court ruling on Wednesday.