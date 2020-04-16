US Federal Judge Invalidates Keystone XL Pipeline Permit - Filing

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2020) A Federal judge canceled a US Army Corps of Engineers permit related to the construction of the Keystone XL pipeline due to environmental compliance infractions, a court filing revealed.

"The Corps is enjoined from authoring any dredge or fill activities under NWP 12 [Nationwide Permit 12] pending completion of the consultation process and compliance with all environmental statutes and regulations," Chief District Judge Brian Morris said in the document on Wednesday.

The plaintiff in the case, the Natural Resources Defense Council (NRDC), in a statement after the decision said the invalidation of the permit blocks the Corps from using fast-tracked approval process for building any pipelines in the US - including Keystone XL.

The ruling could block construction "through hundreds of water crossings along the Keystone XL pipeline route," the NRDC said.

Keystone is an oil pipeline system that moves Alberta crude oil from the Canadian town of Hardisty to refineries and tank farms in the US states of Illinois, Oklahoma and Texas. The first three phases of the system are currently operational, however, the construction of the fourth phase, better known as Keystone XL, which is planned to transport oil to Nebraska, has caused a major uproar on both sides of the border.