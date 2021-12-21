UrduPoint.com

US Federal Judge Jails Man For 3 Years For Threats To Election Officials - Justice Dept.

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 16 minutes ago Tue 21st December 2021 | 12:10 AM

US Federal Judge Jails Man for 3 Years for Threats to Election Officials - Justice Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2021) A US Federal judge has jailed a California resident for three years for threatening political officials and journalists who accepted the victory of Joe Biden in the November 2020 presidential election, the Justice Department said on Monday.

"Damian Williams, the US Attorney for the Southern District of New York, announced that Robert Lemke, a California man who threatened members of Congress and journalists in connection with the outcome of the 2020 presidential election, was sentenced to 36 months in prison," the Justice Department said in a press release.

Lemke previously pleaded guilty to making threatening interstate communications and US District Judge Alvin Hellerstein imposed the sentence, the release said.

"Robert Lemke, refusing to accept the result of the 2020 presidential election, sent messages threatening dozens of victims, including journalists, elected officials, and their families, for the perceived offense of stating the facts," Williams said in the release.

According to documents in the public record, from November 2020 into January 2021, Lemke sent threatening electronic and audio messages to about 50 victims, including journalists and politicians because of their statements that then-President Donald Trump had lost the 2020 election, the release added.

Related Topics

Election Threatened Trump Man New York January November Congress 2020 From

Recent Stories

22nd Conference of Arab Culture Ministers conclude ..

22nd Conference of Arab Culture Ministers concludes with several landmark decisi ..

11 minutes ago
 Moderna confident that booster works against Omicr ..

Moderna confident that booster works against Omicron

21 minutes ago
 US raising auto emissions standards to fight clima ..

US raising auto emissions standards to fight climate change: govt

21 minutes ago
 Premier League football to continue despite Covid ..

Premier League football to continue despite Covid surge: league

21 minutes ago
 EU authorises Novavax as fifth Covid vaccine

EU authorises Novavax as fifth Covid vaccine

21 minutes ago
 Justice Dept. Says Awarding $1.6Bln in Grants to U ..

Justice Dept. Says Awarding $1.6Bln in Grants to US Communities Working to Reduc ..

21 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.