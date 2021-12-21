US Federal Judge Jails Man for 3 Years for Threats to Election Officials - Justice Dept.

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2021) A US Federal judge has jailed a California resident for three years for threatening political officials and journalists who accepted the victory of Joe Biden in the November 2020 presidential election, the Justice Department said on Monday.

"Damian Williams, the US Attorney for the Southern District of New York, announced that Robert Lemke, a California man who threatened members of Congress and journalists in connection with the outcome of the 2020 presidential election, was sentenced to 36 months in prison," the Justice Department said in a press release.

Lemke previously pleaded guilty to making threatening interstate communications and US District Judge Alvin Hellerstein imposed the sentence, the release said.

"Robert Lemke, refusing to accept the result of the 2020 presidential election, sent messages threatening dozens of victims, including journalists, elected officials, and their families, for the perceived offense of stating the facts," Williams said in the release.

According to documents in the public record, from November 2020 into January 2021, Lemke sent threatening electronic and audio messages to about 50 victims, including journalists and politicians because of their statements that then-President Donald Trump had lost the 2020 election, the release added.