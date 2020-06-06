UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Federal Judge Limits Use Of Non-Lethal Weapons On Protesters By Denver Police - Order

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 06th June 2020 | 01:21 PM

US Federal Judge Limits Use of Non-Lethal Weapons on Protesters by Denver Police - Order

A federal judge in the district of Denver in the US state of Colorado has temporarily banned Denver Police Department officers and those from other jurisdictions, who assist them, from using chemical weapons and non-lethal projectiles against peaceful protesters, a district court ruling said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th June, 2020) A Federal judge in the district of Denver in the US state of Colorado has temporarily banned Denver Police Department officers and those from other jurisdictions, who assist them, from using chemical weapons and non-lethal projectiles against peaceful protesters, a district court ruling said.

Earlier this week, some protesters filed a lawsuit against the police department, asking for a temporary restraining order against aggressive police actions, that violate citizens' Fourth Amendment right against excessive force and First Amendment right to free speech.

"Plaintiffs' motion for a temporary restraining order, ECF No. 10, is GRANTED in PART. The Court temporarily enjoins the City and County of Denver, and specifically the Denver Police Department and officers from other jurisdictions who are assisting Denver Police Officers, from employing chemical weapons or projectiles of any kind against persons engaging in peaceful protests or demonstrations," the court said in a ruling released by the local Yellow Scene magazine late on Friday.

At the same time, the court clarified when police can use the non-lethal weapons against protesters, as the officers need to protect themselves. In particular, according to the ruling, chemical agents or irritants, including pepper spray and tear gas, may only be used after the relevant order is issued "in response to specific acts of violence or destruction of property that the command officer has personally witnessed."

Meanwhile, the Denver Police Department said that it would seek modifications to the order "that would account for limitations on staffing and body-worn cameras so the directions can be operationalized," according to the department's Twitter.

Demonstrations in support of the black community and protests opposing police violence against African American people have been underway in various US cities since late May in response to the killing of an African American man, George Floyd, in police custody. In some areas, the protests have turned violent.

Related Topics

Police Twitter Man George Same Denver May Gas From Court

Recent Stories

Rescue 1122 holds mock exercise

2 minutes ago

Canada needs Immigrants despite Covid-19 situation

19 minutes ago

Bomb blamed on Taliban kills 11 pro-govt Afghan mi ..

2 minutes ago

Pakistan Army hits 8th Indian spying quadcopter on ..

2 minutes ago

Russia Registers 8,855 New COVID-19 Cases in 24 Ho ..

2 minutes ago

Durable Afghan peace, stability inevitable for reg ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.