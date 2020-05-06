US Federal Judge Orders New York State to Hold Democratic Primary on June 23 - Filing

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2020) A US Federal judge ordered the state of New York to reinstate the presidential Democratic Primary for June 23 because fear of the coronavirus was not a sufficient reason to cancel it in the first place, court documents revealed.

Last week, the state's election board canceled the Democratic primary due to fears of voters contracting the coronavirus and considering the fact that Senator Bernie Sanders had already dropped out of the race and endorsed Vice President Joe Biden. However, the Sanders campaign, despite dropping out, objected to the state's decision based on principle.

"In their [New York State Board of Elections'] official capacities, are ORDERED to.

.. hold the primary election on June 23," US District Judge Analisa Torres said in a ruling on Tuesday.

The judge said the decision to cancel the primary violated constitutional voting rights.

"Protecting the public from the spread of COVID-19 is an important state interest. But the Court is not convinced that canceling the presidential primary would meaningfully advance that interest - at least not to the degree as would justify the burdensome impingement on Plaintiffs' and Plaintiff-Intervenors' rights," the judge said.

Besides, she argued, every voter statewide has been afforded the right to cast a ballot by mail.