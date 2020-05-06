UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Federal Judge Orders New York State To Hold Democratic Primary On June 23 - Filing

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 06th May 2020 | 05:30 AM

US Federal Judge Orders New York State to Hold Democratic Primary on June 23 - Filing

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2020) A US Federal judge ordered the state of New York to reinstate the presidential Democratic Primary for June 23 because fear of the coronavirus was not a sufficient reason to cancel it in the first place, court documents revealed.

Last week, the state's election board canceled the Democratic primary due to fears of voters contracting the coronavirus and considering the fact that Senator Bernie Sanders had already dropped out of the race and endorsed Vice President Joe Biden. However, the Sanders campaign, despite dropping out, objected to the state's decision based on principle.

"In their [New York State Board of Elections'] official capacities, are ORDERED to.

.. hold the primary election on June 23," US District Judge Analisa Torres said in a ruling on Tuesday.

The judge said the decision to cancel the primary violated constitutional voting rights.

"Protecting the public from the spread of COVID-19 is an important state interest. But the Court is not convinced that canceling the presidential primary would meaningfully advance that interest - at least not to the degree as would justify the burdensome impingement on Plaintiffs' and Plaintiff-Intervenors' rights," the judge said.

Besides, she argued, every voter statewide has been afforded the right to cast a ballot by mail.

Related Topics

Election York New York June From Race Court Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE Government: People over the age of 60 and chil ..

3 hours ago

ERC reaches out to citizens of brotherly, friendly ..

3 hours ago

UNAOC High Representative welcomes &#039;Pray For ..

3 hours ago

Austria committed to delivering an experience like ..

6 hours ago

ECB will do all 'necessary' within mandate after G ..

3 hours ago

MA’AN starts delivering food baskets to needy re ..

6 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.