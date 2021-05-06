UrduPoint.com
US Federal Judge Overturns CDC National Eviction Ban - Ruling

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 06th May 2021 | 01:00 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2021) A judge at the US Federal District Court for the District of Columbia on Wednesday overturned the Center for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) coronavirus pandemic-related moratorium on residential evictions.

"It is the role of the political branches, and not the courts, to assess the merits of policy measures designed to combat the spread of disease, even during a global pandemic. The question for the Court is a narrow one: Does the Public Health Service Act grant the CDC the legal authority to impose a nationwide eviction moratorium? It does not," Judge Dabney Friedrich said in a ruling.

The US Justice Department announced that they plan on immediately filing an appeal in the case -  Alabama Association of Realtors v.

US Department of Health and Human Services.

Such a move would take the case in question to a federal circuit court, after which it would need to be appealed to the US Supreme Court.

Congress originally enacted a 120-day eviction ban that applied to rental properties receiving federal assistance. The CDC then issued, and twice extended, a broader eviction moratorium that applied to all rental properties nationwide, citing concerns that evictions could be detrimental to public health control measures. The moratorium was most recently extended until June 30.

