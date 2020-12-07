UrduPoint.com
US Federal Judge Upholds Election Results In Michigan - Court Order

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 07th December 2020 | 07:50 PM

US Federal Judge Upholds Election Results in Michigan - Court Order

 WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2020) A US Federal court has upheld projected President-elect Joe Biden's victory over President Donald Trump in the election in the state of Michigan, a court order showed on Monday.

"With nothing but speculation and conjecture that votes for President Trump were destroyed, discarded or switched to votes for [Joseph] Biden, Plaintiffs' equal protection claim fails," US District Judge Linda Parker said in the order. "The People have spoken."

The judge said the Trump team was "far from likely" to succeed its goal of forcing the state to de-certify its election results.

"In fact, this lawsuit seems to be less about achieving the relief Plaintiffs seek - as much of that relief is beyond the power of this Court - and more about the impact of their allegations on People's faith in the democratic process and their trust in our government," the judge said.

Michigan officially certified Biden's victory in the state on November 24, giving him all 16 of the state's Electoral College votes.

On Friday, California certified its results, bringing Biden's tally of pledged electors in the Electoral College to 279, with just 270 votes needed to win. Most major media outlets have projected that Biden will win 306 votes once all 50 states have certified their results. The Electoral College vote is scheduled to take place on Monday, December 14.

