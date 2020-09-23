UrduPoint.com
US Federal, Local Agents Arrest Over 20 In Milwaukee Anti-Drug Operation - Justice Dept.

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 23rd September 2020 | 05:40 AM

US Federal, Local Agents Arrest Over 20 in Milwaukee Anti-Drug Operation - Justice Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2020) US Federal agents arrested more than 20 defendants on drug charges in Milwaukee as part of the Operation Legend initiative to crack down on inner-city crime, the Justice Department said in a statement.

"This morning, federal, state, and local law enforcement officers arrested 21 of the 26 defendants charged by criminal complaint with offenses related to a violent drug-trafficking organization that obtained multi-kilogram quantities of cocaine and marijuana from California for distribution in the Milwaukee area," the release said on Tuesday.

Law enforcement authorities had also seized nearly 19 kilos of heroin, more than 11 kilos of fentanyl - enough to deliver more than five million fatal doses - more than 94 kilos of methamphetamine and nearly 14 kilos of cocaine, and more than $6.5 million in drug proceeds have been seized, the Justice Department said.

US Attorney General William Barr at a press conference said Milwaukee has seen a 27 percent drop in non-fatal shootings since the start of Operation Legend.

More Stories From World

