US Federal Officers Use Tear Gas Against Mayor in Portland

PORTLAND (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2020) US federal agents generously sprayed tear gas against protesters in Portland and city mayor Ted Wheeler, who on Thursday night visited a crowd besieging a courthouse with dozens of heavily armed officers inside.

On his surprise tour, Wheeler, a vocal opponent of the deployment of federal forces, approached a metal fence, a new line of defense around the multistoried building, as people were trying to tear it down. Federal law enforcement agents briefly came out of the courthouse and threw canisters of tear gas, which blanketed the mayor.

"I am not gonna lie. It stings, it's hard to breathe. I am not afraid, but I am pissed off," Wheeler told a local correspondent for The New York Times. "This is an egregious overreaction on the part of the federal officers. This is not a deescalation strategy, this is flat out urban warfare."

Wheeler coughed, drank water and put on goggles in addition to a face mask. He said it was his first tear gas experience. "Welcome to the party," someone from the crowd congratulated the mayor.

Prior to the frontline visit, Wheeler spoke at a peaceful rally of several thousand people and promised them police reform. The speech was not well received. People proceeded to shout "We want him to resign, we want the police abolition," "Defund police 50 percent, put money back into community," "His actions are telling a different story, stop gassing us."

Wheeler, a Democrat, has urged US President Donald Trump to withdraw the federal forces and accused the latter of overstepping their mandate of protecting federal facilities. However, he remains unpopular among the protesters, some of whom have nicknamed him Tear Gas Teddy for repeatedly sending city police against them.

Wheeler said that he saw nothing in the behavior of the crowd near the courthouse that would warrant a forceful response. Yet, throughout the night, protesters hurled flares and other incendiaries, causing fires in the open area between the fence and the building.

Federal agents in military-style camouflage occasionally stepped out to extinguish blazes and distance the crowd with new portions of tear gas and flashbangs. At least one protester who climbed over the fence was seen being captured by officers.

The Portland protesters have come up with innovative defense tactics. They use leaf blowers to repel tear gas clouds, and actively employ umbrellas both to obstruct the view of the officers and to protect themselves from various crowd-control munitions shot at them.

The fence, hastily installed around the courthouse on Wednesday, has visibly reduced frictions between the protesters and the federal officers, who had attacked and beat scores of people in the area the previous night, including journalists from Russia's Channel One.

As the protests have continued in Portland for the 56th consecutive night, the city police declared a riot outside the courthouse and ordered the crowd to disperse at the risk of being subject to "arrest or citation, or riot control agents, including, but not limited to, tear gas and/or impact weapons." The threats never came to fruition, however, with the exception of a sound truck that read out the warning at least seven times.