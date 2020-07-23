UrduPoint.com
US Federal Officers Use Tear Gas Against Protesters In Portland

PORTLAND (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2020) US Federal officers used tear gas and concussion grenades against several hundreds of protesters in downtown Portland after they attempted to dismantle a metal fence around the courthouse, in which the agents are located, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the scene.

The metal fence was installed on Wednesday, as violence in the city has continued for 56 days. The protesters hurled small explosive devices and burning objects, which made the police instruct them to leave the scene several times through loud-speakers.

After several unsuccessful attempts to quell the crowd, the agents were forced to leave the courthouse to respond to a fire at the entrance.

In the meantime, several thousand people took part in a peaceful demonstration in a nearby public garden, where Mayor Ted Wheeler delivered an address. The crowd did not respond well to his speech, despite him having pledged to reform the police.

On Tuesday night, journalists from Russia's Channel One were attacked and beaten by US police officers in Portland while covering the protests.

