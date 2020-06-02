UrduPoint.com
US Federal Prisons On Lockdown For 1st Time In Decades Amid Nationwide Protests - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Tue 02nd June 2020 | 10:50 AM

US Federal Prisons on Lockdown for 1st Time in Decades Amid Nationwide Protests - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2020) US federal prisons have shut down for the first time in 25 years as widespread riots across the country triggered by George Floyd's homicide in police custody continue to rage, the Washington, DC-based Government Executive media publication reported, citing a letter from the US Federal Bureau of Prisons (BOP).

The bureau consists of 122 jails across the United States, in which there are about 165,500 inmates as well as nearly 37,000 staffers.

"The BOP has implemented a national lockdown as of 4 p.m. [20:00 GMT] due to the ongoing unrest and riots nationwide. We will assume lockdown protocols for everyone's safety and until it is calm around the nation," the BOP letter obtained by the media outlet read.

The last time US federal prisons went into a full nationwide lockdown was in October 1995 following a series of riots over the Congress's unwillingness to reduce the sentences for crimes involving drugs.

Mass protests hit multiple cities across the country last week, with demonstrators protesting against police brutality and racism following the African American man's death. Floyd was detained in Minneapolis last Monday over allegedly paying for cigarettes with a counterfeit bill. During the arrest, a white police officer, Derek Chauvin, knelt on Floyd's neck for several minutes, until the man was unresponsive.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner in the US state of Minnesota in an official medical report ruled earlier in the day that Floyd's death while in police custody was a homicide.

The four police officers present on the incident scene were fired. Derek Chauvin was also charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter.

