UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Federal Prosecutor Accuses Barr Of 'Politicizing' Attorney General's Office

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 26th September 2020 | 06:10 AM

US Federal Prosecutor Accuses Barr of 'Politicizing' Attorney General's Office

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th September, 2020) US Federal prosecutor James Herbert, who works in the District of Massachusetts, said Attorney General William Barr is politicizing and abusing his power by serving President Donald Trump's political interests.

"While I am a federal prosecutor, I am writing to express my own views, clearly not those of the department, on a matter that should concern all citizens: the unprecedented politicization of the office of the attorney general," Herbert said in a letter to the Boston Globe published on Thursday.

"The attorney general acts as though his job is to serve only the political interests of Donald J. Trump. This is a dangerous abuse of power."

Herbert claims Barr gave a misleading summary of the Mueller Report, selectively intervenes in cases against Trump's political allies, makes baseless claims about mail-in ballots, and accuses victims such as George Floyd of being used as props by protesters calling for racial justice.

Herbert said Barr has brought shame to the Justice Department.

Related Topics

Trump Job George Boston All

Recent Stories

Poor visibility warning

5 hours ago

Jafza, Federation of Israeli Chambers of Commerce ..

6 hours ago

UAE, Greece aspiring for bilateral strategic partn ..

7 hours ago

US Embassy in Baku Issues Travel Alert Amid Tensio ..

6 hours ago

Putin's Security Dialogue Offer to US Very Timely ..

6 hours ago

Mashaal Malik thanks Prime Minister for comprehens ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.