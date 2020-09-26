WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th September, 2020) US Federal prosecutor James Herbert, who works in the District of Massachusetts, said Attorney General William Barr is politicizing and abusing his power by serving President Donald Trump's political interests.

"While I am a federal prosecutor, I am writing to express my own views, clearly not those of the department, on a matter that should concern all citizens: the unprecedented politicization of the office of the attorney general," Herbert said in a letter to the Boston Globe published on Thursday.

"The attorney general acts as though his job is to serve only the political interests of Donald J. Trump. This is a dangerous abuse of power."

Herbert claims Barr gave a misleading summary of the Mueller Report, selectively intervenes in cases against Trump's political allies, makes baseless claims about mail-in ballots, and accuses victims such as George Floyd of being used as props by protesters calling for racial justice.

Herbert said Barr has brought shame to the Justice Department.