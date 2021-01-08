US Federal Prosecutor Does Not Rule Out Charging Trump With Inciting Capitol Riot- Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2021) Acting US Attorney General Michael Sherwin said in a call with reporters that he does not rule out charging President Donald Trump with inciting a riot on Capitol Hill, CNBC reported.

"I don't want to sound like a broken record. We're looking at all actors here," Sherwin said on Thursday when asked whether Trump was a person of interest for his role in starting the riot a day earlier.