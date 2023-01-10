US Federal Prosecutor Reviewing Classified Docs From Biden-Linked Think Tank - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2023) Attorney General Merrick Garland tasked the US attorney in Chicago with a review of classified documents recovered from President Joe Biden's office at a Washington-based think tank, CBS news said in a report, citing two sources familiar with the inquiry.

The Federal prosecutor's office is reviewing approximately 10 documents found by Biden's personal attorneys at his vice-presidential office at the Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement, the report said on Monday.

The sensitive materials were found while the personal attorneys prepared to vacate the office space, the report said. The classified documents were located alongside other unclassified papers, the report added.

The documents were identified on November 2 and reported to the National Archives on the same day, the report said. The National Archives took possession of the documents the next day and notified the Justice Department, according to the report.

Garland tasked US Attorney for the Northern District of Illinois John Lausch, a nominee of former US President Donald Trump, with determining how the classified documents ended up at the think tank, the report added.

Lausch has recently briefed Garland on the matter, with plans to submit a final report to the attorney general in the future, the report said. Lausch's review is expected to wrap up shortly, the report said.

Biden was made aware of the classified documents in November and remains unaware of their contents, the report said. The Office of the Director of National Intelligence has also been informed of the inquiry, the report said.

The inquiry comes following a raid on Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence last year as part of a probe into his post-presidential handling of classified documents. US courts have denied Trump's attempts to block the use of the materials in federal probes against him, which he has condemned as a weaponization of the US justice system.