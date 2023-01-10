UrduPoint.com

US Federal Prosecutor Reviewing Classified Docs From Biden-Linked Think Tank - Reports

Sumaira FH Published January 10, 2023 | 04:00 AM

US Federal Prosecutor Reviewing Classified Docs From Biden-Linked Think Tank - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2023) Attorney General Merrick Garland tasked the US attorney in Chicago with a review of classified documents recovered from President Joe Biden's office at a Washington-based think tank, CBS news said in a report, citing two sources familiar with the inquiry.

The Federal prosecutor's office is reviewing approximately 10 documents found by Biden's personal attorneys at his vice-presidential office at the Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement, the report said on Monday.

The sensitive materials were found while the personal attorneys prepared to vacate the office space, the report said. The classified documents were located alongside other unclassified papers, the report added.

The documents were identified on November 2 and reported to the National Archives on the same day, the report said. The National Archives took possession of the documents the next day and notified the Justice Department, according to the report.

Garland tasked US Attorney for the Northern District of Illinois John Lausch, a nominee of former US President Donald Trump, with determining how the classified documents ended up at the think tank, the report added.

Lausch has recently briefed Garland on the matter, with plans to submit a final report to the attorney general in the future, the report said. Lausch's review is expected to wrap up shortly, the report said.

Biden was made aware of the classified documents in November and remains unaware of their contents, the report said. The Office of the Director of National Intelligence has also been informed of the inquiry, the report said.

The inquiry comes following a raid on Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence last year as part of a probe into his post-presidential handling of classified documents. US courts have denied Trump's attempts to block the use of the materials in federal probes against him, which he has condemned as a weaponization of the US justice system.

Related Topics

Trump Same Chicago Tank November From

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler attends opening of 19th Sharjah Poet ..

Sharjah Ruler attends opening of 19th Sharjah Poetry Festival

2 hours ago
 Saif bin Zayed attends 46th Arab Police and Securi ..

Saif bin Zayed attends 46th Arab Police and Security Leaders Conference in Abu D ..

3 hours ago
 DIFC hosts over 250 companies managing assets wort ..

DIFC hosts over 250 companies managing assets worth $450 billion

3 hours ago
 Lukoil Agrees to Sell Isab Refinery in Italy to G. ..

Lukoil Agrees to Sell Isab Refinery in Italy to G.O.I. Energy

4 hours ago
 Negotiations Between UK Health Minister, Trade Uni ..

Negotiations Between UK Health Minister, Trade Unions Fail Due to Gov't Position ..

4 hours ago
 Gareth Bale announces retirement from football

Gareth Bale announces retirement from football

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.