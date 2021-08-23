WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2021) The US food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted its full approval to the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine making it the first vaccine that has been fully licensed for use in individuals 16 years and older in the United States, FDA announced on Monday.

"Today, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the first COVID-19 vaccine. The vaccine has been known as the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine, and will now be marketed as Comirnaty (koe-mir'-na-tee), for the prevention of COVID-19 disease in individuals 16 years of age and older," FDA said in a release.