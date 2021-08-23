The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted its full approval to the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine making it the first vaccine that has been fully licensed for use in individuals 16 years and older in the United States, FDA announced on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2021) The US food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted its full approval to the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine making it the first vaccine that has been fully licensed for use in individuals 16 years and older in the United States, FDA announced on Monday.

"Today, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the first COVID-19 vaccine. The vaccine has been known as the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine, and will now be marketed as Comirnaty (koe-mir'-na-tee), for the prevention of COVID-19 disease in individuals 16 years of age and older," FDA said in a release.

At the same time, the vaccine will remain available under FDA's emergency use authorization (EUA), including for individuals aged 12-15 years old and for the use of a third booster dose in certain groups of immunocompromised individuals, the release said.

Acting FDA Commissioner Janet Woodcockwas quoted in the statement as saying that the vaccine's full license will add to the confidence level among those who are still hesitant to get inoculated against the coronavirus.

The Pfizer-BoNTech vaccine was the first vaccine that obtained EUA on December 11 while the authorization was expanded to include individuals 12-15 years of age on May 10.