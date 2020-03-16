UrduPoint.com
US Federal Reserve Cuts Interest Rates To Target Range Of 0-0.25% Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 16th March 2020 | 02:50 AM

US Federal Reserve Cuts Interest Rates to Target Range of 0-0.25% Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2020) The US Federal Reserve System said in a statement on Sunday that it lowered the target range for the federal funds rate to 0-0.25 percent in the wake of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

"Consistent with its statutory mandate, the [Federal Open Market] Committee seeks to foster maximum employment and price stability.

The effects of the coronavirus will weigh on economic activity in the near term and pose risks to the economic outlook. In light of these developments, the Committee decided to lower the target range for the federal funds rate to 0 to 1/4 percent," the statement read.

Later in the day, US President Donald Trump welcomed the Federal Reserve's decision to lower the interest rate.

"That is really good news. That is really great for our country ... We are very happy, I have to say this, I am very happy," Trump said at a press conference, commenting on the Federal Reserve's move.

