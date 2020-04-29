UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Federal Reserve 'Highly Unlikely' To Buy Stocks As COVID-19 Help - Treasury Secretary

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 29th April 2020 | 01:18 AM

US Federal Reserve 'Highly Unlikely' to Buy Stocks as COVID-19 Help - Treasury Secretary

The Federal Reserve may have resorted to unprecedented measures to support the US economy and financial markets through the coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis, but buying stocks is not expected to be one of them, Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said in an interview on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2020) The Federal Reserve may have resorted to unprecedented measures to support the US economy and financial markets through the coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis, but buying stocks is not expected to be one of them, Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said in an interview on Tuesday.

"I'm not going to specifically comment on what the Federal Reserve should or shouldn't do in the future, but I would say I think that's highly unlikely," he told CNBC when asked whether the Fed will buy equities of US companies to support them through the COVID-19 crisis.

The Fed has set aside more than $2 trillion to support US markets and the economy through the COVID-19 pandemic, a record allocation by the central bank for any crisis.

On Monday, it said it will provide up to $500 billion from that fund to states and municipalities by buying into their bonds if necessary.

All this has prompted speculation that the central bank might even resort to buying stocks directly in US companies to help them through the crisis. US stocks, as measured by the Dow Jones Industrial Average, fell as much as 35 percent on the year at the height of their selloff last month due to the COVID-19. They have rebounded since, with the Dow about 15 percent down for the year now.

Related Topics

Bank Buy May Stocks Market From Dow Jones Billion Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Exceptional precautionary measures to deal with Pe ..

51 minutes ago

Dubai Gold &amp; Jewellery Group announces high sa ..

51 minutes ago

UAE stocks gain AED32.5 bn in three successive ses ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Customs, Industrial and Commercial Bank of C ..

1 hour ago

Abu Dhabi Power Corporation announces world&#039;s ..

2 hours ago

Abu Dhabi healthcare system&#039;s value-added hit ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.