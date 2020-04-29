US Federal Reserve 'Highly Unlikely' to Buy Stocks as COVID-19 Help - Treasury Secretary

The Federal Reserve may have resorted to unprecedented measures to support the US economy and financial markets through the coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis, but buying stocks is not expected to be one of them, Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said in an interview on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2020) The Federal Reserve may have resorted to unprecedented measures to support the US economy and financial markets through the coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis, but buying stocks is not expected to be one of them, Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said in an interview on Tuesday.

"I'm not going to specifically comment on what the Federal Reserve should or shouldn't do in the future, but I would say I think that's highly unlikely," he told CNBC when asked whether the Fed will buy equities of US companies to support them through the COVID-19 crisis.

The Fed has set aside more than $2 trillion to support US markets and the economy through the COVID-19 pandemic, a record allocation by the central bank for any crisis.

On Monday, it said it will provide up to $500 billion from that fund to states and municipalities by buying into their bonds if necessary.

All this has prompted speculation that the central bank might even resort to buying stocks directly in US companies to help them through the crisis. US stocks, as measured by the Dow Jones Industrial Average, fell as much as 35 percent on the year at the height of their selloff last month due to the COVID-19. They have rebounded since, with the Dow about 15 percent down for the year now.