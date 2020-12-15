US Federal Reserve Joins Network of Central Banks Working to Reduce Climate Change - Board

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2020) The US Federal Reserve System joined a global network of central banks and supervisory authorities working to mitigate adverse impacts of the climate change for the financial sector, the board of governors announced on Tuesday.

"It has joined the Network of Central Banks and Supervisors for Greening the Financial System, or NGFS, as a member," the statement said.

NGFS brings together central banks and supervisory authorities from around the world, supporting "the exchange of ideas, research, and best practices on the development of environment and climate risk management for the financial sector.

"

"As we develop our understanding of how best to assess the impact of climate change on the financial system, we look forward to continuing and deepening our discussions with our NGFS colleagues from around the world," Federal Reserve Board Chair Jerome Powell said.

The Board added that it began participating in NGFS discussions and activities more than a year ago.