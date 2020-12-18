UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Federal Reserve Keen To Address Climate Change In Post-Trump Era - Governor Brainard

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 18th December 2020 | 11:10 PM

US Federal Reserve Keen to Address Climate Change in Post-Trump Era - Governor Brainard

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2020) The US Federal Reserve looks forward to working with other world central banks in addressing gaps in climate change, Governor Lael Brainard said Friday, making the Fed among the first government institutions to advocate for active engagement on climate issues in the post-Trump era.

"We look forward to learning from and collaborating with foreign central banks on addressing data gaps and undertaking research on the implications of climate change for financial stability and the economy," Brainard said in a live-streamed discussion on climate change and the financial system. "In the years ahead, there will be significant opportunities for collaboration across the US regulatory agencies in strengthening the US financial system to meet the challenge of climate change."

Brainard's comments were a sign that major US government institutions were rethinking their role on climate engagement after four years of President Donald Trump's rule which basically disengaged US financial and other commitments on that front, most notably pulling the country out of the Paris Accord on the climate.

President-Elect Joe Biden, who takes office on January 20, has vowed to put the United States back on track to the goal of halving carbon emissions by 2030.

Brainard said the Fed was making progress toward incorporating climate considerations that it deemed material and relevant to its responsibilities as a financial gatekeeper.

"Just as there are risks, there are also promising opportunities for private-sector investments in low-carbon innovation, infrastructure, energy, and transportation," she said. "With support from accounting standard setters, credit rating agencies, and regulators, the financial system can provide useful signals to help the private sector manage climate risks and facilitate a smooth transition."

She said the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures, a private sector-led initiative with support from the Fed, had nearly 1,500 organizations with a combined market capitalization of $12.6 trillion, including financial institutions that own or manage assets of $150 trillion, to support climate change issues.

Related Topics

World Governor Trump Paris Progress United States January Market From Government

Recent Stories

Pakistan&#039;s Foreign Minister visits Sheikh Zay ..

41 minutes ago

Berlin film fest postponed until March, competitio ..

25 minutes ago

Energy nominee Granholm brings Detroit savvy to gr ..

25 minutes ago

Lahore High Court seeks report on missing faciliti ..

25 minutes ago

Pakistan's Khan Discusses Intra-Afghan Peace Talks ..

25 minutes ago

UN calls for $254 million for Mozambique conflict ..

25 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.