US Federal Reserve Keen to Address Climate Change in Post-Trump Era - Governor Brainard

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2020) The US Federal Reserve looks forward to working with other world central banks in addressing gaps in climate change, Governor Lael Brainard said Friday, making the Fed among the first government institutions to advocate for active engagement on climate issues in the post-Trump era.

"We look forward to learning from and collaborating with foreign central banks on addressing data gaps and undertaking research on the implications of climate change for financial stability and the economy," Brainard said in a live-streamed discussion on climate change and the financial system. "In the years ahead, there will be significant opportunities for collaboration across the US regulatory agencies in strengthening the US financial system to meet the challenge of climate change."

Brainard's comments were a sign that major US government institutions were rethinking their role on climate engagement after four years of President Donald Trump's rule which basically disengaged US financial and other commitments on that front, most notably pulling the country out of the Paris Accord on the climate.

President-Elect Joe Biden, who takes office on January 20, has vowed to put the United States back on track to the goal of halving carbon emissions by 2030.

Brainard said the Fed was making progress toward incorporating climate considerations that it deemed material and relevant to its responsibilities as a financial gatekeeper.

"Just as there are risks, there are also promising opportunities for private-sector investments in low-carbon innovation, infrastructure, energy, and transportation," she said. "With support from accounting standard setters, credit rating agencies, and regulators, the financial system can provide useful signals to help the private sector manage climate risks and facilitate a smooth transition."

She said the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures, a private sector-led initiative with support from the Fed, had nearly 1,500 organizations with a combined market capitalization of $12.6 trillion, including financial institutions that own or manage assets of $150 trillion, to support climate change issues.