UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Federal Reserve Preps More Liquidity After Wall Street's Worst Week Since March

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 16th June 2020 | 01:00 AM

US Federal Reserve Preps More Liquidity After Wall Street's Worst Week Since March

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2020)   The Federal Reserve announced on Monday an update to its market liquidity and credit program for large employers after the US stock market suffered its worst weekly decline in three months last week.

"The Secondary Market Corporate Credit Facility (SMCCF) ... will begin buying a broad and diversified portfolio of corporate bonds to support market liquidity and the availability of credit for large employers," the Fed said in a statement, announcing the move after Wall Street's leading Dow Jones Industrial Average index lost almost 6 percent last week for its biggest weekly loss since mid-March.

The SMCCF, created in mid-May, is one of the Fed's recently-devised tools meant to improve market functioning in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, which has seen a spike in market volatility.

The Dow's decline last week was sparked by fears of a new spike in COVID-19 cases in the United States, after the initial outbreak from February appeared to be coming under control.

Related Topics

United States February Market From Dow Jones Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate King of Morocco on succes ..

3 minutes ago

UAE Health Ministry conducts over 27,000 additiona ..

1 hour ago

ADAFSA offers AED641 million to support food secur ..

2 hours ago

Abu Dhabi movement ban extended by one week, start ..

3 hours ago

UAE sends medical aid to Colombia in fight against ..

3 hours ago

UAE sends medical aid to Jordan in fight against C ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.