US Federal Reserve Ready to Support Economy Amid 'Evolving' Coronavirus Threat - Chair

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th February, 2020) The US Federal Reserve is prepared to use its tools to try and protect the economy from the evolving coronavirus threat, the central bank's chairman, Jerome Powell, said in a statement on Friday.

"The fundamentals of the US economy remain strong. However, the coronavirus poses evolving risks to economic activity. The Federal Reserve is closely monitoring developments and their implications for the economic outlook. We will use our tools and act as appropriate to support the economy," Powell said.