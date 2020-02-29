UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Federal Reserve Ready To Support Economy Amid 'Evolving' Coronavirus Threat - Chair

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 29th February 2020 | 11:40 AM

US Federal Reserve Ready to Support Economy Amid 'Evolving' Coronavirus Threat - Chair

The US Federal Reserve is prepared to use its tools to try and protect the economy from the evolving coronavirus threat, the central bank's chairman, Jerome Powell, said in a statement on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th February, 2020) The US Federal Reserve is prepared to use its tools to try and protect the economy from the evolving coronavirus threat, the central bank's chairman, Jerome Powell, said in a statement on Friday.

"The fundamentals of the US economy remain strong. However, the coronavirus poses evolving risks to economic activity. The Federal Reserve is closely monitoring developments and their implications for the economic outlook. We will use our tools and act as appropriate to support the economy," Powell said.

Related Topics

Bank Powell Turkish Lira From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

At 20 people die in train-bus collision near Rohri

50 minutes ago

Coronavirus COVID-19 risk increased to ‘very hig ..

1 hour ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 29 February 2020

1 hour ago

Local Press: UAE fully equipped to fight coronavir ..

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Pence Says 1 American Infected With Novel Coronavi ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.