US Federal Reserve Starts Tapering Bond-Buying Stimulus - FOMC

The US Federal Reserve announced on Wednesday the long-awaited rollback of its pandemic-era stimulus, saying it will begin reducing immediately the $120 billion it has spent each month since last year to buy bonds and other assets to support the economy through the COVID-19 crisis

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2021) The US Federal Reserve announced on Wednesday the long-awaited rollback of its pandemic-era stimulus, saying it will begin reducing immediately the $120 billion it has spent each month since last year to buy bonds and other assets to support the economy through the COVID-19 crisis.

"The Committee decided to begin reducing the monthly pace of its net asset purchases by $10 billion for Treasury securities and $5 billion for agency mortgage-backed securities," the Fed's FOMC, or Federal Open Market Committee, said in a statement.

