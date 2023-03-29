US Federal Reserve System Launches Internal Probe Into SVB Failure - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2023) The US Federal Reserve System's internal watchdog has launched an investigation into the bankruptcy of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) to assess the bank's supervision by the Federal Reserve Board of Governors in Washington and experts at the San Francisco Board of Directors, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday, citing the regulator's spokesman.

The report said that the investigation started on March 14.

The reserve system's inspector general, Mark Bialek, would provide recommendations after the probe if necessary and complete the review within six months, the report also said.

"Consistent with the IG Act, we have the same independence and authorities afforded to all Inspectors General to audit and investigate the Board.

We have and will continue to provide independent and robust oversight over both the Board and the CFPB (Consumer Financial Protection Bureau)," the inspector general's office said in a statement, Bloomberg reported.

On March 10, US federal regulators closed SVB, the largest US bank to collapse since the 2008 financial crisis and the second largest implosion in the country's history. Later that week, the New York-based Signature Bank was seized in the third largest bank collapse in US history. Both lenders, which catered largely to the tech sector, became victims of a bank run.