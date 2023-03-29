UrduPoint.com

US Federal Reserve System Launches Internal Probe Into SVB Failure - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 29, 2023 | 07:35 PM

US Federal Reserve System Launches Internal Probe Into SVB Failure - Reports

The US Federal Reserve System's internal watchdog has launched an investigation into the bankruptcy of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) to assess the bank's supervision by the Federal Reserve Board of Governors in Washington and experts at the San Francisco Board of Directors, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday, citing the regulator's spokesman

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2023) The US Federal Reserve System's internal watchdog has launched an investigation into the bankruptcy of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) to assess the bank's supervision by the Federal Reserve Board of Governors in Washington and experts at the San Francisco Board of Directors, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday, citing the regulator's spokesman.

The report said that the investigation started on March 14.

The reserve system's inspector general, Mark Bialek, would provide recommendations after the probe if necessary and complete the review within six months, the report also said.

"Consistent with the IG Act, we have the same independence and authorities afforded to all Inspectors General to audit and investigate the Board.

We have and will continue to provide independent and robust oversight over both the Board and the CFPB (Consumer Financial Protection Bureau)," the inspector general's office said in a statement, Bloomberg reported.

On March 10, US federal regulators closed SVB, the largest US bank to collapse since the 2008 financial crisis and the second largest implosion in the country's history. Later that week, the New York-based Signature Bank was seized in the third largest bank collapse in US history. Both lenders, which catered largely to the tech sector, became victims of a bank run.

Related Topics

Washington Bank San Francisco Same Independence March All

Recent Stories

Punjab CS inspects free flour points in various di ..

Punjab CS inspects free flour points in various districts

8 minutes ago
 Biden Administration Auctions 73Mln Acres of Oil D ..

Biden Administration Auctions 73Mln Acres of Oil Drilling Area in US Gulf Coast ..

8 minutes ago
 Additional IGP for strict security, enhancing acti ..

Additional IGP for strict security, enhancing actions against crimes

8 minutes ago
 MoHAP launches community awareness campaign to pro ..

MoHAP launches community awareness campaign to promote healthy eating habits

26 minutes ago
 Residents of Hungary's Salgotarjan Vote to Rename ..

Residents of Hungary's Salgotarjan Vote to Rename School Back After Gagarin - Of ..

17 minutes ago
 Netanyahu Rejects Biden's Call Against Judicial Re ..

Netanyahu Rejects Biden's Call Against Judicial Reform in Israel

17 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.