US Federal Reserve to boost liquidity for municipal debt

In its latest effort to pump funds into the economy, the US Federal Reserve announced new measures to enhance liquidity in state and municipal money markets

New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2020 ):In its latest effort to pump funds into the economy, the US Federal Reserve announced new measures to enhance liquidity in state and municipal money markets.

The program will be administered by the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston and make loans to financial institutions secured by high-quality assets such as tax-free municipal bonds.

The effort comes on the heels of myriad earlier central bank steps to add liquidity amid large investor liquidations during an economic shock.