US Federal, State Election Officials Find 'No Evidence' Of Lost, Changed Votes - Statement

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 13th November 2020 | 04:50 AM

US Federal, State Election Officials Find 'No Evidence' of Lost, Changed Votes - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2020) Nearly a dozen US Federal and state election officials in a joint statement said that so far there is no evidence of lost or changed votes in the 2020 presidential election results.

"All of the states with close results in the 2020 presidential race have paper records of each vote, allowing the ability to go back and count each ballot if necessary. This is an added benefit for security and resilience. This process allows for the identification and correction of any mistakes or errors," the statement said on Thursday. "There is no evidence that any voting system deleted or lost votes, changed votes, or was in any way compromised.

.. The November 3rd election was the most secure in American history."

The joint statement was issued by officials from the US Election Infrastructure Government Coordinating Council, Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), Election Assistance Commission, National Association of Secretaries of State, National Association of State Election Directors, among other groups and agencies. The statement comes after President Donald Trump tweeted a report claiming that millions of votes were deleted and changed by Dominion voting systems.

