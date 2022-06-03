UrduPoint.com

US Federal Watchdog Opens Probe Into FDA's Role In Baby Formula Recall - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2022) The US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Office of Inspector-General (OIG) is going to assess the role that the food and Drug Administration (FDA) played in overseeing the production of baby formula at the Abbott plant up to its recall across the United States in February, the OIG said in a statement.

The US has been suffering from a baby formula shortage since Abbot initiated a product recall in February over concerns that bacterial contamination at a facility in Michigan may have contributed to the death of two infants and several other cases of illnesses.

"We will determine whether FDA followed the inspections and recall process for infant formula in accordance with Federal requirements," the OIG said on Thursday.

The OIG said it would "review the FDA's actions leading up to the infant formula recall at the Abbott facility in February 2022 to determine whether FDA followed applicable policies and procedures."

The FDA was required under federal law to conduct inspections of the manufacturing facility and oversee Abbott's initiation of the infant formula recall, the statement noted.

