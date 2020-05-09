UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Federal Watchdog Says Removal Of COVID-19 Whistleblower Was Retaliatory - Lawyers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 34 seconds ago Sat 09th May 2020 | 01:10 AM

US Federal Watchdog Says Removal of COVID-19 Whistleblower Was Retaliatory - Lawyers

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th May, 2020) Attorneys for coronavirus whistleblower Rick Bright in a statement on Friday said that the US Office of Special Counsel (OSC) found there is reasonable evidence their client's firing was retaliatory.

Bright, who worked in the Trump administration as a vaccine expert, claims he was fired on April 20 after opposing the White House's efforts to promote the use of chloroquine or hydrohycloroquine for COVID-19 treatment despite the lack of scientific merit.

"Dr. Rick Bright and his attorneys were notified by the Office of Special Counsel that it had determined there were 'reasonable grounds' to believe that Dr. Bright had been subjected to a prohibited personnel practice - i.e., that there was sufficient evidence to believe that his involuntary removal as Director of the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority was retaliatory," the statement said.

The lawyers said the OSC has requested that the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) suspend Bright's removal for 45 days in order to allow the OSC to complete its investigation into the matter.

Earlier this week, Bright requested he be reinstated in his former capacity while the OSC investigates his whistleblower complaint.

Bright claims in the complaint that in early January he recommended stockpiling N95 respirator face masks, ventilators and testing supplies for COVID-19, and urged rapid development of vaccines and anti-viral drugs.

Related Topics

Firing Drugs Lawyers White House Trump January April Merit Packaging Limited Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Chairman of Gurunanak Darbar Sikh Temple to partic ..

26 minutes ago

Continued air quality improvement in Abu Dhabi, as ..

26 minutes ago

ERC provides aid to visitors from various countrie ..

2 hours ago

Prominent Muslim scholars support &#039;Pray For H ..

2 hours ago

Serbia Opposition Party Says Will Oppose EU Member ..

26 minutes ago

Markazai Ulema Council lauds easing of lockdown de ..

26 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.