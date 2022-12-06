US Federal Watchdog Uncovers Fraud Scheme Run by USAID Contractor in Ukraine

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2022) A contractor funded by the US Agency for International Development (USAID) uncovered a fraud scheme involving three Ukrainian organizations that colluded to inflate the costs of their respective bids for funds, USAID's Office of Inspector General said in an advisory.

"The USAID contractor determined all three organizations were owned by or associated with the same two Ukrainian nationals," the advisory said on Monday. "The USAID contractor disqualified all three applications due to violations of the award rules, which required competitive bidding.

"

The contractor identified connections between the three organizations through their application documents and review of open-source records, the advisory said.

The advisory has recommended that USAID contractors use open-source corporate records to detect similar schemes in the future, the advisory added.

In November, the US Treasury Department announced that it would disburse $4.5 billion to Ukraine through USAID. The latest disbursement would bring total US direct budget support to Ukraine via grants to $13 billion.