UrduPoint.com

US Federal Watchdog Uncovers Fraud Scheme Run By USAID Contractor In Ukraine

Sumaira FH Published December 06, 2022 | 02:40 AM

US Federal Watchdog Uncovers Fraud Scheme Run by USAID Contractor in Ukraine

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2022) A contractor funded by the US Agency for International Development (USAID) uncovered a fraud scheme involving three Ukrainian organizations that colluded to inflate the costs of their respective bids for funds, USAID's Office of Inspector General said in an advisory.

"The USAID contractor determined all three organizations were owned by or associated with the same two Ukrainian nationals," the advisory said on Monday. "The USAID contractor disqualified all three applications due to violations of the award rules, which required competitive bidding.

"

The contractor identified connections between the three organizations through their application documents and review of open-source records, the advisory said.

The advisory has recommended that USAID contractors use open-source corporate records to detect similar schemes in the future, the advisory added.

In November, the US Treasury Department announced that it would disburse $4.5 billion to Ukraine through USAID. The latest disbursement would bring total US direct budget support to Ukraine via grants to $13 billion.

Related Topics

Ukraine Budget Same November All Billion

Recent Stories

Abbasi Kalhora Tanzeem organizes free eye camp

Abbasi Kalhora Tanzeem organizes free eye camp

47 minutes ago
 Moscow blames Ukraine for blasts on Russian airfie ..

Moscow blames Ukraine for blasts on Russian airfields

47 minutes ago
 Football: World Cup results

Football: World Cup results

47 minutes ago
 Two street criminals held, snatched mobile phone, ..

Two street criminals held, snatched mobile phone, smart watch recovered

49 minutes ago
 Govt not in favor of early elections: Rana Tanveer ..

Govt not in favor of early elections: Rana Tanveer Hussain

49 minutes ago
 South Korean Police Arrest First 2 Officers Involv ..

South Korean Police Arrest First 2 Officers Involved in Itaewon Tragedy - Report ..

49 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.