UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Federalizing National Guard Amid COVID-19 Crisis Would Repeat WWII Scenario - Chief

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 19th March 2020 | 09:20 PM

US Federalizing National Guard Amid COVID-19 Crisis Would Repeat WWII Scenario - Chief

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2020) Federalizing the US National Guard would make them less effective in countering the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak and lead to a World War II scenario, guard bureau chief Joseph Lengyel told reporters on Thursday.

"That is the World War II scenario of using the National Guard - everyone is mobilizing in a Federal status," Lengyel said.

The National Guard is more effective when acting at a state level, he said.

US Congress, he added, would have to give mobilization authority to federalize all of the National Guard.

On Tuesday, US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper said he is looking into activating the entire National Guard or reserve units to assist states in their response efforts to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Related Topics

Lead Congress World War All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Construction Cost Index in Abu Dhabi rose 0.5% in ..

8 minutes ago

UAE facilitates evacuation of South Korean nationa ..

1 hour ago

RAK Crown Prince issues resolution relating to rem ..

2 hours ago

PTA Supporting National Efforts in Fight against C ..

2 hours ago

PSL prize amount should be used as relief fund in ..

3 hours ago

Abu Dhabi scores 7.72 points in happiness index

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.