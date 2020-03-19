US Federalizing National Guard Amid COVID-19 Crisis Would Repeat WWII Scenario - Chief

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2020) Federalizing the US National Guard would make them less effective in countering the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak and lead to a World War II scenario, guard bureau chief Joseph Lengyel told reporters on Thursday.

"That is the World War II scenario of using the National Guard - everyone is mobilizing in a Federal status," Lengyel said.

The National Guard is more effective when acting at a state level, he said.

US Congress, he added, would have to give mobilization authority to federalize all of the National Guard.

On Tuesday, US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper said he is looking into activating the entire National Guard or reserve units to assist states in their response efforts to the COVID-19 pandemic.