US Fed's Commercial Paper Facility Will Support $1 Trillion For Credit Market - Mnuchin

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Tue 17th March 2020 | 09:50 PM

US Fed's Commercial Paper Facility Will Support $1 Trillion For Credit Market - Mnuchin

A new special purpose vehicle created by the Federal Reserve to support the US commercial paper market amid the coronavirus crisis can provide support of up to $1 trillion for the credit market, Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin told a media briefing on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2020) A new special purpose vehicle created by the Federal Reserve to support the US commercial paper market amid the coronavirus crisis can provide support of up to $1 trillion for the credit market, Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin told a media briefing on Tuesday.

Mnuchin originally announced the Fed's Commercial Paper Funding Facility earlier on Tuesday, saying the Treasury had approved a $10 billion funding for the facility to free up any cash crunch from the coronavirus that could threaten day-to-day funding for businesses.

