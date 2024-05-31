Open Menu

US Fed's Favored Inflation Gauge Unchanged In April

Muhammad Irfan Published May 31, 2024 | 07:36 PM

US Fed's favored inflation gauge unchanged in April

The US Federal Reserve's favored measure of inflation remained unchanged in April, according to government data published Friday, as services prices remained elevated

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2024) The US Federal Reserve's favored measure of inflation remained unchanged in April, according to government data published Friday, as services prices remained elevated.

The news will likely lead the US central bank to keep interest rates elevated throughout the summer, as it balances a desire to start easing monetary policy with the need to keep inflation falling towards its long-term two percent target.

The personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index rose at an annual rate of 2.7 percent in April, the Commerce Department said in a statement, while monthly inflation increased by 0.3 percent.

These figures were in line with the median forecast in a survey of economists conducted by Dow Jones Newswires and The Wall Street Journal, and came in at the same level as it did in March.

After falling for much of last year, inflation accelerated again at the start of 2024, reducing the likelihood of early rate cuts.

High rates also complicate US President Joe Biden's reelection message as he seeks to convince still-skeptical consumers that the economy is heading in the right direction ahead of November's vote.

In April, services sector inflation drove much of the increase, rising at an annual rate of 3.9 percent -- slightly lower than a month earlier.

Stripping out volatile food and energy prices -- both of which continued to rise last month -- the closely watched "core" measure of inflation rose at an annual rate of 2.

8 percent in April, in line with expectations.

"The annual change in the PCE deflator showed no improvement in April -- as expected -- although the core deflator moderated from the prior month," High Frequency Economics chief US economist Rubeela Farooqi wrote in a note to clients.

"For the Fed, the inflation backdrop suggests officials will maintain a patient stance on policy," she added.

On Thursday, New York Fed president John Williams -- a permanent voting member of the US central bank's rate-setting committee -- said he expected inflation would "resume moderating in the second half of this year."

"Looking at all the data, I don't feel any urgency or need to make a decision now," he told an event in New York, adding that things were going in the "right direction."

Futures traders have assigned a probability of just over 50 percent that the Fed will vote to cut interest rates by mid-September, according to data from CME Group.

The data published Friday also show that personal income eased to 0.3 percent last month, the Commerce Department said, down slightly from 0.5 percent in March.

Personal savings as a percentage of disposable income came in at 3.6 percent last month, in line with the revised figure from a month earlier.

Related Topics

Vote Bank Same Lead Price New York Chicago Mercantile Exchange March April November Commerce Event All From Government Dow Jones

Recent Stories

Rs.1b released for Karachi Safe City Project: Sind ..

Rs.1b released for Karachi Safe City Project: Sindh Home Minister

6 minutes ago
 Cosmetics possess potential to fetch 8-10B$ export ..

Cosmetics possess potential to fetch 8-10B$ export earnings: MCCI President

7 minutes ago
 Olympian Khawaja Junaid appointed PMYP’s focal p ..

Olympian Khawaja Junaid appointed PMYP’s focal person on sports

6 minutes ago
 UNRWA chief says Israel 'must stop its campaign' a ..

UNRWA chief says Israel 'must stop its campaign' against agency

6 minutes ago
 Govt. adopts measures to prevent spread of Congo v ..

Govt. adopts measures to prevent spread of Congo virus

14 minutes ago
 Governor stresses unity among political parties to ..

Governor stresses unity among political parties to achieve national progress

14 minutes ago
Court awards nine years’ imprisonment to a drug ..

Court awards nine years’ imprisonment to a drug peddler

14 minutes ago
 Stock markets rise as US inflation gauge steadies

Stock markets rise as US inflation gauge steadies

7 minutes ago
 Chairman PARC for collective efforts to preserve m ..

Chairman PARC for collective efforts to preserve medicinal, aromatic  plants

14 minutes ago
 Seminar on smog awareness and corporate social res ..

Seminar on smog awareness and corporate social responsibility at LCCI

14 minutes ago
 Sindh govt develops unified labour code by consoli ..

Sindh govt develops unified labour code by consolidating existing labour law: CM

22 minutes ago
 JPMC to AI system used at Johns Hopkins Hospital: ..

JPMC to AI system used at Johns Hopkins Hospital: CM Murad

22 minutes ago

More Stories From World