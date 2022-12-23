A key indicator of US inflation edged down from a year ago in November, according to government data released Friday, in welcome news to households grappling with soaring costs while spending slowed.

This extends a downward inflation trend in recent months as officials try to cool the world's biggest economy, though it is unlikely to bring quick relief from an aggressive campaign to rein in prices.

The US Federal Reserve's preferred inflation measure, the personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index, rose 5.5 percent last month from November 2021, Commerce Department data showed.

This was slightly below October's level but remains significantly higher than policymakers' target of two percent inflation.

From October to November, the PCE price index increased 0.1 percent, boosted by food prices.