UrduPoint.com

US 'Fiasco' In Afghanistan May Lead To Migration Crisis Worse Than In 2015 - Patrushev

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 21st September 2021 | 01:21 PM

US 'Fiasco' in Afghanistan May Lead to Migration Crisis Worse Than in 2015 - Patrushev

The failure of the US policies in Afghanistan is creating conditions for a new migration crisis that could be even deeper than in 2015, Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev warned

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2021) The failure of the US policies in Afghanistan is creating conditions for a new migration crisis that could be even deeper than in 2015, Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev warned.

"After the US fiasco in Afghanistan, conditions are being formed for a new migration crisis, even a more severe one than in 2015. Back then, the Mediterranean saw such a huge influx of refugees from middle Eastern and North African countries, devastated by the Americans and the Europeans, that figures still cannot be counted," Patrushev said in an interview with Russia's Argumenty i Fakty newspaper.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Russia 2015 From Refugee

Recent Stories

Russian Security Council Chief Says US Should Make ..

Russian Security Council Chief Says US Should Make Compensations for Global Inst ..

2 minutes ago
 G7 Offers on Russia, China Confirm Association No ..

G7 Offers on Russia, China Confirm Association No Longer Relevant - Russia's Pat ..

2 minutes ago
 Ukraine extends COVID-19 quarantine till Dec. 31

Ukraine extends COVID-19 quarantine till Dec. 31

2 minutes ago
 Over 2.18 bln COVID-19 vaccine doses administered ..

Over 2.18 bln COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in China

4 minutes ago
 Ethiopia registers 737 new COVID-19 cases

Ethiopia registers 737 new COVID-19 cases

4 minutes ago
 French football stickers startup valued at $4.3 bn ..

French football stickers startup valued at $4.3 bn

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.