US 'Fiasco' in Afghanistan May Lead to Migration Crisis Worse Than in 2015 - Patrushev

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2021) The failure of the US policies in Afghanistan is creating conditions for a new migration crisis that could be even deeper than in 2015, Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev warned.

"After the US fiasco in Afghanistan, conditions are being formed for a new migration crisis, even a more severe one than in 2015. Back then, the Mediterranean saw such a huge influx of refugees from middle Eastern and North African countries, devastated by the Americans and the Europeans, that figures still cannot be counted," Patrushev said in an interview with Russia's Argumenty i Fakty newspaper.