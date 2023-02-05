UrduPoint.com

US Fighter Jet Brings Down Alleged China's Spy Balloon Off South Carolina Coast - Pentagon

Sumaira FH Published February 05, 2023 | 01:30 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2023) A US fighter aircraft successfully brought down the alleged Chinese surveillance balloon in the US territorial waters off the coast of South Carolina, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Saturday.

"This afternoon, at the direction of President Biden, U.S. fighter aircraft assigned to U.S.

Northern Command successfully brought down the high altitude surveillance balloon launched by and belonging to the People's Republic of China (PRC) over the water off the coast of South Carolina in U.S. airspace," Austin said in a statement.

The US defense secretary added that the balloon had been used by China in efforts to "surveil strategic sites" in the US.

US President Joe Biden on Wednesday gave his authorization to neutralize the balloon as soon as the operation could be carried out "without undue risk to American lives under the balloon's path," according to the statement. 

