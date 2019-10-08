UrduPoint.com
US Fighter Jet Crashes In Germany

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 08th October 2019 | 09:02 PM

US fighter jet crashes in Germany

An American F-16 fighter jet crashed and its pilot ejected to safety near the city of Trier in western Germany on Tuesday, the German air force told AFP

Frankfurt am Main, Germany, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2019 ) :An American F-16 fighter jet crashed and its pilot ejected to safety near the city of Trier in western Germany on Tuesday, the German air force told AFP.

The airman was "recovered with minor injuries" after crashing during a "routine training mission", the US Air Force base at nearby Spangdahlem confirmed in a statement.

Local police said they rushed to the scene of the crash near the village of Zemmer after receiving multiple emergency calls around 3:15 pm local time (1315 GMT).

Authorities blocked off a large zone around the crash site including several roads, the police statement added, urging drivers to avoid the area.

