US Fighter Jet Crashes in South Korea - Air Force

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2023) A US Forces Korea (USFK) F-16 fighter jet crashed near the Osan air base in the South Korean city of Pyeongtaek on Saturday, with the pilot safely ejected, the 51st Fighter Wing Public Affairs office of the US air force said.

"An F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 8th Fighter Wing at Kunsan Air Base crashed in an agricultural area approximately 10 nautical miles from Osan Air Base at approximately 9:45 a.m. May 6, 2023. The pilot ejected safely and was transported to the Osan Air Base Urgent Care Center for evaluation and monitoring," the office said in a statement.

The pilot is currently in stable condition and no other injuries have been reported so far, the office said, adding that rescuers had immediately arrived to the crash site.