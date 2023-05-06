UrduPoint.com

US Fighter Jet Crashes In South Korea - Air Force

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 06, 2023 | 02:10 PM

US Fighter Jet Crashes in South Korea - Air Force

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2023) A US Forces Korea (USFK) F-16 fighter jet crashed near the Osan air base in the South Korean city of Pyeongtaek on Saturday, with the pilot safely ejected, the 51st Fighter Wing Public Affairs office of the US air force said.

"An F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 8th Fighter Wing at Kunsan Air Base crashed in an agricultural area approximately 10 nautical miles from Osan Air Base at approximately 9:45 a.m. May 6, 2023. The pilot ejected safely and was transported to the Osan Air Base Urgent Care Center for evaluation and monitoring," the office said in a statement.

The pilot is currently in stable condition and no other injuries have been reported so far, the office said, adding that rescuers had immediately arrived to the crash site.

Related Topics

North Korea SITE May From

Recent Stories

UAE strongly condemns mass shootings in Serbia

UAE strongly condemns mass shootings in Serbia

1 hour ago
 Bank of Sharjah boosts capital by AED 800mn

Bank of Sharjah boosts capital by AED 800mn

1 hour ago
 COVID-19 is no longer a Public Health Emergency of ..

COVID-19 is no longer a Public Health Emergency of International Concern: WHO

1 hour ago
 flydubai expands its network in Poland to three de ..

Flydubai expands its network in Poland to three destinations

1 hour ago
 New WHO manual aims to strengthen pedestrian safet ..

New WHO manual aims to strengthen pedestrian safety

1 hour ago
 Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council launches th ..

Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council launches the Nafis Youth Council’s exec ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.