US Fighter Jet Crashes Into Sea Off UK Coast - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2020) A US jet crashed into the North Sea near the British cost, the Independent newspaper reported Monday citing the US Air Force.

Meanwhile, the Sky news broadcaster reports that the jet in question was an F-15 fighter and the accident occurred off the coast of Yorkshire.