US Fighter Jet Crashes Into Sea Off UK Coast - Statement

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2020) A US jet crashed into the North Sea near the British coast, the US Air Force said Monday in a statement.

"A U.S. Air Force F-15C Eagle crashed at approximately 0940 today in the North Sea. The aircraft was from the 48th Fighter Wing, RAF Lakenheath, United Kingdom.

At the time of the accident, the aircraft was on a routine training mission with one pilot on board," the statement of the 48th Fighter Wing read.

According to the statement, the cause of the crash and the status of the pilot remain unknown.

The accident occurred off the coast of Yorkshire, the Sky news broadcaster reported.