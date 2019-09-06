UrduPoint.com
US Fighter Jet Unintentionally Fires White Phosphorous Rocket In Arizona - Air Force

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 06th September 2019 | 09:20 PM

US Fighter Jet Unintentionally Fires White Phosphorous Rocket in Arizona - Air Force

US officials are investigating an incident in which a fighter jet unintentionally dropped a white phosphorus bomb in the Arizona desert during a training mission, the Davis-Monthan Air Force base said in a press release

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2019) US officials are investigating an incident in which a fighter jet unintentionally dropped a white phosphorus bomb in the Arizona desert during a training mission, the Davis-Monthan Air Force base said in a press release.

"During a routine training mission, an A-10C Thunderbolt II assigned to the 354th Fighter Squadron from the 355th Wing unintentionally released a single M-156 rocket today at approximately 10:40 a.m.," the release said.

A separate Air Combat Command document disclosed that the M-156 rocket released in the incident was a white phosphorus projectile, a weapon designed to produce smoke to conceal troop movements and blinding white light to identify enemy targets.

The rocket landed in a desert wash in the state of Arizona, and no injuries were reported, according to the release.

