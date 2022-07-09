UrduPoint.com

US Fighter Jets F-35 Arrive At Estonian Air Base - Defense Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 09, 2022 | 02:00 AM

US Fighter Jets F-35 Arrive at Estonian Air Base - Defense Ministry

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2022) United States Air Forces F-35 jets have landed at Estonian Amari air base in support of NATO's Air Shielding mission on the eastern flank, the press service of the Estonian Defense Forces General Staff said  on Friday.

"US F-35 jets arrived at Amari air base near Tallinn to strengthen the patrol missions over the Baltic Sea region," the statement read.

Apart from the US F-35s, French fighter jets Mirage-2000 and Belgian F-16 jets are also deployed at Amari air base under NATO's air policing mission.

Baltic countries do not have suitable aircraft for air patrols, which is why since April 2004, after their accession to NATO, airspace security is maintained in rotation by the NATO planes, which are based in Lithuania. The Amari air base became an additional platform for placing NATO aircraft in 2014.

