US Fighter Jets Intercept Russian Antisubmarine Aircraft Off Alaska Coast - NORAD

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2020) US F-22 fighter jets intercepted two Russian antisubmarine airplanes in international airspace near the Alaska coast, the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) said in a statement on Thursday.

"F-22 fighters, supported by KC-135 Stratotanker and E-3 AWACS aircraft from the North American Aerospace Defense Command intercepted two Russian IL-38 aircraft entering the Alaskan Air Defense Identification Zone on April 8th, 2020," NORAD said via Twitter.

NORAD explained the Russian airplanes did not enter US or Canadian airspace and remained north of the Aleutian Islands in the Bering Sea.

The Russian military announced earlier that the IL-38 of the Pacific Fleet performed a flight to a maximum range as part of a tactical exercise and practiced detection and destruction of submarines.