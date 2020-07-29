US Fighter Squadron to Be Repositioned to Italy, Closer to Black Sea Region - Esper

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th July, 2020) The Pentagon will move a fighter squadron from Germany to Italy so that it is closer to the Black Sea region as part of its plans to reposition forces on the European continent, US Defense Secretary Mark Esper said on Wednesday.

"A Fighter squadron and elements of a fighter wing will be repositioned to Italy moving them closer to the Black Sea region and better capable of conducting dynamic force employments and rotational deployments to NATO's southeastern flank," Esper said.

He added that the Pentagon withdraw 11,900 troops from Germany, 4,500 of whom would return to the United States, while other Stryker units start continuous rotations "farther east in the Black Sea region to enhance deterrence and reassure allies along NATO's southeastern flank."