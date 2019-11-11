UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Fighting 'Survival War' Due To Losing Hegemony - Assad

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 11th November 2019 | 10:40 AM

US Fighting 'Survival War' Due to Losing Hegemony - Assad

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2019) The United States is now fighting a "survival war" from its own point of view due to losing its hegemony, and this is why it has decided to fight against Russia, Iran and Syria, Syrian President Bashar Assad said in in interview with the RT broadcaster.

"The problem with the United States now is that they fight a survival war from their point of view because they are losing their hegemony.

So, they wanted to fight the Russians, the Iranians, the Syrians, whoever said NO, even their allies if they said NO, like the Western governments, they will fight with them," Assad said.

According to the Syrian president, the US policy depends on "trials and errors."

"They invaded Afghanistan, they got nothing. They invaded Iraq, they got nothing, and they started to invade other countries but in different ways. They change the way," Assad said.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Syria Iran Russia Iraq United States From

Recent Stories

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 11 November 2019

29 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Abdullah bin Zayed attends celebrations marking Pr ..

10 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank reports 5.2 percent increas ..

10 hours ago

Dubai Police, Dubai Judicial Institute launch fift ..

11 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Kurdistan Region- ..

12 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.