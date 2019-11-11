US Fighting 'Survival War' Due to Losing Hegemony - Assad

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2019) The United States is now fighting a "survival war" from its own point of view due to losing its hegemony, and this is why it has decided to fight against Russia, Iran and Syria, Syrian President Bashar Assad said in in interview with the RT broadcaster.

"The problem with the United States now is that they fight a survival war from their point of view because they are losing their hegemony.

So, they wanted to fight the Russians, the Iranians, the Syrians, whoever said NO, even their allies if they said NO, like the Western governments, they will fight with them," Assad said.

According to the Syrian president, the US policy depends on "trials and errors."

"They invaded Afghanistan, they got nothing. They invaded Iraq, they got nothing, and they started to invade other countries but in different ways. They change the way," Assad said.