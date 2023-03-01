UrduPoint.com

US Files Complaint Against Denka For Releasing Carcinogens Into Air - Justice Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st March, 2023) A complaint has been filed against the chemical company Denka Performance Elastomer LLC to greatly reduce hazardous emissions from its manufacturing facility in LaPlace, Louisiana, the US Department of Justice said in a press release.

"(T)he US Department of Justice filed a complaint under Section 303 of the Clean Air Act against Denka Performance Elastomer LLC (Denka) to compel Denka to significantly reduce hazardous chloroprene emissions from its neoprene manufacturing facility in LaPlace, Louisiana," the release said on Tuesday.

The complaint asserts that the LaPlace plant's operations present "an imminent and substantial endangerment to public health and welfare" due to the cancer risks from Denka's chloroprene emissions, the release said.

Neoprene is a flexible, synthetic rubber used to produce items such as laptop sleeves, wetsuits, orthopedic braces, vehicle belts, hoses and beverage cozies, the release said.

Chloroprene, a liquid raw material, is used to produce neoprene and is released into the air from various sections of the facility, the release added.

The complaint, filed in the US District Court for the Eastern District of Louisiana, said that air monitoring over the past several years consistently shows long-term chloroprene concentrations in the air near Denka's LaPlace facility as high as 14 times the levels recommended for a 70-year lifetime of exposure, according to the release.

