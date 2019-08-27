UrduPoint.com
US Files Employment Discrimination Lawsuit Against Baltimore Police - Justice Department

Muhammad Irfan 32 seconds ago Tue 27th August 2019 | 11:40 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2019) The US Department of Justice said in a press release on Tuesday that it has filed an employment discrimination lawsuit against the police department in Baltimore, Maryland, and the local authorities for allegedly discriminating against African American applicants.

"The Department of Justice announced today that it has filed an employment discrimination lawsuit... against Baltimore County and the Baltimore County Police Department (BCPD)," the release said. "The lawsuit alleges that since Jan.

1, 2013, BCPD has engaged in unintended employment discrimination against African American applicants for entry-level police officer and cadet positions."

The release said BCPD had made hiring decisions based on results of examinations that were not job-related and disproportionately excluded African American applicants.

The lawsuit is seeking a court order that would require the BCPD to utilize hiring procedures that follow the law in addition to providing remedies to former African American applicants.

