UrduPoint.com

US Files Racial Discrimination Lawsuit Against Bartow County Officials - Justice Dept.

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 14, 2022 | 02:50 AM

US Files Racial Discrimination Lawsuit Against Bartow County Officials - Justice Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2022) The US Justice Department said on Thursday that it has filed a lawsuit against key officials of Bartow County, Georgia, for violating Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

The Justice Department alleges in the lawsuit that Bartow County officials exposed former employee Carlen Loyal to a racially hostile work environment and retaliated against him and former employee Bobby Turner - both African Americans - by firing them.

"In 2019, Loyal complained to his supervisor that a white co-worker sent him a text message referring to him as an n-word. After Loyal's complaint, the human resources director called Loyal into his office, where he subjected Loyal to additional, severe racial harassment in front of the employee who sent the racist text message," the Justice Department said in a press release.

Bartow County officials accused the two men of misconduct and fired them after Loyal confessed to the human resources director that he informed Turner about the email, the release said.

According to the complaint, Loyal and Turner were each promoted several times and had no prior history of disciplinary action before Loyal complained about this instance of racial discrimination, the release said.

Loyal and Turner filed discrimination charges with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) and the EEOC's Atlanta district office investigated the charges and found reasonable cause that the county violated Title VII, the release said.

After unsuccessful efforts to reconcile the issue, the EEOC referred the charges to the Justice Department, which followed up with a lawsuit to compel the county to put in place policies to prevent discrimination and retaliation, the release said.

The Justice Department also plans to secure monetary relief for both men and compensate them for the damages that they sustained as a result of the alleged discrimination and retaliation, the release added.

Title VII is a US Federal statute that bars employers from discriminating on the basis of sex, race, color, national origin and religion. Title VII also forbids employers from retaliating against employees for complaining about discrimination in the workplace or otherwise asserting their rights under the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

Related Topics

Firing Atlanta Georgia 2019 From Race Employment

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 October 2022

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 14th October 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 14th October 2022

2 hours ago
 Biden Says Will Have More to Say on High Gas Price ..

Biden Says Will Have More to Say on High Gas Prices Next Week

11 hours ago
 No action to be taken against Azam Swati without s ..

No action to be taken against Azam Swati without solid evidence: Minister

11 hours ago
 Roscosmos, Unity Foundation to Send Cancer Patient ..

Roscosmos, Unity Foundation to Send Cancer Patients' Drawings Into Space on Sput ..

11 hours ago
 EU's First-Ever Overseas Aid Stockpile to Be Based ..

EU's First-Ever Overseas Aid Stockpile to Be Based in Latin America - Commission

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.