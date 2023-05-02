US Film Director Oliver Stone Lauds Putin as 'Great Leader' for Russia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd May, 2023) US film director Oliver Stone on Tuesday described Russian President Vladimir Putin as "a great leader for his country" and praised Russia's achievements in nuclear sector.

"I think Russia is doing a great job with nuclear energy.

China is also a leader in that field, although I never was able to penetrate into China, which was a shame for the movie I wish we had. But Putin is a great leader for his country and the people love him," Stone said in an interview with The Guardian newspaper.

In 2017, Stone released a four-part television series called "The Putin Interviews," which consists of several interviews with the Russian president conducted by Stone between 2015 and 2017.