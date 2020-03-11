UrduPoint.com
US Film Producer Weinstein Sentenced To 23 Years In Prison For Sexual Assault

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 11th March 2020 | 10:07 PM

Former film producer Harvey Weinstein has been handed down a 23-year prison term for committing a sex assault and rape, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the courtroom on Wednesday

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2020) Former film producer Harvey Weinstein has been handed down a 23-year prison term for committing a sex assault and rape, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the courtroom on Wednesday.

On February 23, the Oscar winner was found guilty by a New York jury of committing a criminal sex act in the first degree involving one woman and rape in the third degree involving another.

