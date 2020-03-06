UrduPoint.com
US Finalizes Rule Allowing Authorities To Collect Detained Migrants DNA - Justice Dept.

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 06th March 2020 | 09:38 PM

US Finalizes Rule Allowing Authorities to Collect Detained Migrants DNA - Justice Dept.

The US government has finalized a rule allowing the Department of Homeland Security to collect DNA samples from certain detained migrants for security purposes, the Department of Justice said in a press release on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th March, 2020) The US government has finalized a rule allowing the Department of Homeland Security to collect DNA samples from certain detained migrants for security purposes, the Department of Justice said in a press release on Friday.

"The Department of Justice today issued a final rule to implement the Attorney General's authority provided by the bipartisan DNA Fingerprint Act of 2005 to authorize the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to collect DNA samples from certain non-United States persons it detains," the release said. "Once implemented, this rule will facilitate Federal, state and local investigative and crime reduction efforts."

